Juvenile linked to Tuscumbia attempted murder caught in multi-state search

A juvenile suspect wanted in connection with a Tuscumbia shooting has been captured in Tennessee.
The suspect in the Wednesday shooting was caught in Alcorn County, Mississippi, about 2 p.m. Saturday, said Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.
Logan said the suspect and another person stole a vehicle in Memphis, Tennessees and led authorities on a three-county chase before abandoning the vehicle in an Alcorn County parking lot.
The juvenile suspect linked to the shooting is from Tuscumbia, Logan said. The juvenile, whose name won’t be released publicly due to their age, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Arrest warrants have been obtained for a second juvenile for the same charges, Logan said.
He said the passenger in the vehicle is not thought to have anything to do with the shooting.
The victim was taken by vehicle to Helen Keller Hospital before being taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital. Logan said the victim has improved from critical to stable condition.