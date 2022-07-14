Juvenile gun crime on the rise in Morgan County

Gun crimes among juveniles are on the rise, and it's leaving one North Alabama detention center overcrowded.
In Morgan County, the chief juvenile probation officer says more kids are involved with gun-related crimes, and now their detention center in Tuscumbia is overpopulated.
Earlier this week, the Morgan County Commission approved a new partnership to house more juveniles in a detention center in Cullman.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said this approval is a much-needed one, as kids and gun-related crimes typically pick up during the summer months.
The Tennessee Valley Detention Center in Tuscumbia is where juveniles who get in trouble in Morgan County usually go. As of now, the facility has 25 beds.
However, because of the increase in gun-related crimes among juveniles, it's not enough.
In fact, Long said, they've been full for the last six months.
The Morgan County Commission approved a request for a contract with the Cullman County Detention Center, which they can now use as an overflow.
Long said part of the increase in gun-related crimes is because kids are out of school, and there are easier ways for them to get in trouble. He said there aren't as many free activities to keep them busy, and some kids can't afford to be involved in other activities over the summer.
While gun control has been at the forefront of discussion throughout the country, Long believes guns aren't the problem.
"It's all about educational opportunities, letting them know that first of all, a child shouldn't have a gun to start with, but those guns were never produced for violence," he said. "They're produced for protection, for hunting and those kinds of things. So, it comes back down to educating our kids about what gun use should be."
Morgan County will pay the Cullman County facility $85 per day for a bed.
Long hopes they never have to use that facility, saying he really wants the trend to get back to normal.