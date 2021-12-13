Juvenile facing several charges after armed break-in, threats, damage at ex’s home

A juvenile was arrested Sunday afternoon after an armed home invasion, vehicle break-in, chase and more — some of which he captured on video and posted to social media, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson said a resident called 911 around 1 p.m. Sunday to report that the resident’s ex-boyfriend had broken into the home and began threatening her and a male who lived there. They fought against the juvenile, who struck the male victim in the head with the AK-47.
The male victim knocked the weapon from the juvenile’s hand, so the juvenile pulled a pistol from his waistband, Williamson said. When the male victim ran away, the juvenile ran after him, giving the resident an opportunity to call 911.
LCSO said the juvenile took items from the home, the victims and a vehicle. He is also accused of breaking the vehicle’s windows and firing his AK-47 on the property.
As he left, a deputy tried to stop him, leading to a vehicle chase that ended about 13 minutes later when the juvenile “blew a tire and crashed into a corn field near East Limestone Road and Hall Cemetery Road,” Williamson said. The juvenile tried to run on foot but was immediately captured, she said.
“A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of the AK-47 pistol a 100 round magazine drum, Glock 21 pistol with a 30 magazine, 3.75 ounces of marijuana, scales and many of the items stolen in the home invasion robbery,” Williamson said.
Investigators also learned that the juvenile had recorded some of his crimes, including video of him with the AK-47 pistol, stealing from the victims, and had posted it to social media.
He now faces the following charges, according to the sheriff’s office:
• First-degree burglary;
• Two counts of first-degree robbery;
• First-degree criminal mischief;
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle;
• Three counts of illegal possession of a stolen credit/debit card;
• Domestic violence (menacing);
• First-degree possession of marijuana;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit;
• Attempting to elude; and
• Several traffic-related offenses.
He is being held at the Limestone County Detention Facility. Bond has not been set.