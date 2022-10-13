Juvenile charged as adult in shooting death of 13-year-old in Trinity

A juvenile has been charged with manslaughter as an adult in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Mauricio Nevarez.
Trinity Police said they responded about 10:48 a.m. Monday to a home on Mountain Cove Drive, where they found Nevarez with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to UAB Hospital, where he died about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
The investigation revealed he had been shot by another juvenile. That juvenile was arrested Thursday.
Police did not identify the juvenile due to their age but said additional charges are pending.
Nevarez was a student at Moulton Middle School. The school provided extra support on campus for students who need it.