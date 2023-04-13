'Justice must prevail:' William Darby requests new immunity hearing after release from prison

William Darby's attorneys are asking a judge to allow the former police officer to remain free without having to pay another bond.
The Alabama Department of Corrections released Darby early Thursday morning on a judge's order. We searched for that order, but could not find it available anywhere.
However, we did uncover court records that say Darby was simply walked out the front door of Limestone Correctional Facility.
"The Defendant was given no instructions, conditions, restrictions, rules or guidelines of his release," the motion reads.
That's why Darby's attorneys filed a motion to allow Darby to remain free on his own recognizance. That would basically allow him to be out prison without having to post bail.
It is important to note that Darby was out on bond before his trial in May 2021.
A $20,000 bond is listed online, but it's unclear if this is a new bond or if it was reinstated when the Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Darby's murder conviction.
That conviction was overturned because the court says the judge applied a regular citizen's standard of self defense rather than a police officer's standard during the trial.
Now, Darby's attorneys are presuming the wrong standard was also used during the immunity hearing. That's why they filed another motion requesting another hearing.
However, the Alabama Supreme Court already denied Darby's appeal for the immunity hearing back in 2019, so attorneys don't usually get to appeal that decision a second time. That is unless the Court of Criminal Appeals decides to reverse what they decided for the immunity hearing.
A judge has yet to make a ruling on any of the motions, but the Madison County District Attorneys Office tells me they're ready to go back to trial or do another immunity hearing if approved.
Stand With Darby released a pre-recorded message of William Darby thanking his supporters. He was still in prison when the message was recorded, but it gives us a bit of insight into what prison was like for him and what he's thinking about the future of his case.
"My first 48 days in prison were in solitary confinement. I took out my legal pad and wrote out who I was, what had happened to me and the strategy for moving forward. The plan to fight for my freedom, clear my name, return for my wife and for the outcome of this case to further protect law enforcement police coming behind me," Darby said. "Look forward to the outcome of this fight. We are the ones standing on the truth. The law, the facts and everything and the constitution are on our side. Justice must prevail."
No new trial date has been set at this time, but there will be a new judge presiding over the case this time around.