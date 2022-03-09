Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail for lying to police in hate crime hoax

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 12/04/1967. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&