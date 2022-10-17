Jury selection, death penalty hearing Monday in Jimmy Spencer capital murder case

Jury selection and a decision on the death penalty are expected Monday in the capital murder case against Jimmy O'Neal Spencer.
Defense lawyers say Spencer's intellectual disability make him ineligible for the death penalty.
The prosecution, however, says Spencer's IQ is high enough to be considered competent.
A Marshall County judge is expected to rule Monday at 9:00 a.m. if Spencer will face the death penalty if he's convicted.
Once a decision is made, jury selection is scheduled to begin.
Spencer is accused of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee in 2018. Spencer was out on parole when the murders happened.