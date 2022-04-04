Jury selection begins Monday in capital murder trial of 2016 deadly shooting

The capital murder trial starts Monday for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman to steal her car so he could chase his former girlfriend.
Jury selection in Warren Hardy's trial comes five years after his arrest.
He's accused of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in a violent rage as he chased his former girlfriend's family in 2016.
Police say he stole Lundy's car to chase his girlfriend and other family members trying to escape from him.
Hardy's former girlfriend had just taken out an order of protection against him before that violent encounter in Huntsville's Moreland Pointe.
Hardy's attorneys are fighting to keep the 911 call by the murder victim's husband out of the upcoming trial.
The defense says the call by Lundy's husband would serve no purpose other to enflame the jury.
The judge said he'll rule on that motion Monday as jury selection begins.
Prosecutors are seeking a death sentence in Hardy is convicted.
When he arrives in court Monday, Hardy won't be in his orange jail clothes.
A judge approved $500 for the defense to buy new clothes for him to wear in court as he makes his defense against the capital murder charge.
