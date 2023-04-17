Jury selection begins in new trial for North Alabama teen charged with capital murder

Jury selection in the capital murder trial of the North Alabama teen accused of killing five family members could be finalized Tuesday morning.
Mason Sisk is charged with four counts of capital murder after his parents and three young siblings were shot and killed in 2019.
And the jury selection Monday was nothing if not interesting. One potential juror, Theodore Leyden, was taken away in handcuffs after cursing at the judge. Leyden will be spending five days in the county jail for contempt of court.
However, even after a long day of questioning, there is still no jury selected.
The court has to narrow more than 70 people down to 12, and these potential jurors got questions from all over the board Monday.
The most unusual being an extensive discussion and questioning about who plays first-person shooter games and whether or not these games make you better in real life.
Then the defense directly asked who would like to go home and have nothing to do with this case. More than a dozen people raised their hands, showing they wanted to leave. They also had to get up one at a time and approach the judge to discuss their and their families' criminal history, whether it was a traffic ticket or something more serious.
Jury selection is expected to resume at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.