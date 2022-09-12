 Skip to main content
Jury selection begins in Mason Sisk's capital murder trial

Mason Sisk Day 1 Jury Selection

Capital murder suspect Mason Sisk is escorted into the Limestone County Courthouse on day one of jury selection of the trial.

Jury selection begins Monday in the capital murder trial of Elkmont teenager Mason Sisk.

Sisk is accused of killing five of his family members in 2019.

On Monday, 200 potential jurors were summoned to the Limestone County Courthouse for questioning by lawyers.

Twelve jurors will be eventually be seated for the trial.

There is no estimate as to how long jury selection will last.

Last week, the judge in the case ruled jurors will hear what Sisk told deputies the night of the crime. Sisk's lawyers tried to prevent that, amongst other evidence, to be used during the trial. Judge Chadwick Wise sided with the prosecution in his ruling.

