Jury selection begins in case of woman accused of poisoning and killing her husband

Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the case of the Huntsville woman accused of poisoning and killing her husband nearly four years ago.
Investigators say Marjorie Nikki Cappello used insulin she stole from her workplace, North Alabama Specialty Hospital in Athens, to poison her husband, James Cappello.
In 2018 when the crime happened, investigators found the man's body in the garage of their home and a freshly-dug grave in the backyard.
Cappello pleaded not guilty in the case last year and was re-indicted on a murder charge after a clerical error charged her with reckless murder.
After the trial was pushed back numerous times, the Madison County District Attorney's office says jury selection is ready to start Monday.