Jury sees revealing text messages of Elkmont teen admitting to killing his family

A long day for the jury in the re-trial of the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family in 2019.
The big thing the jury got to see Thursday were text messages sent by Mason Sisk. These messages were sent through a device inmates can get access to in jail by essentially signing a contract.
Mason's attorneys argued Mason was not the legal age to sign any kind of legal agreement, so the texts should not be allowed. However, the judge ruled against them saying there were several notices that these messages could be reviewed by others.
In those texts to his girlfriend at the time and another teenager whom he also seemed to be in a relationship with, Mason admits to shooting and killing his family in under 4 seconds.
When his girlfriend tried to tell Mason his mother and sister were taken to the hospital, he corrected her saying it was his father and brother.
Mason goes on to say he wants to become a contract assassin and be part of the "underground." Something Mason said every criminal in the world is a part of.
Later in the conversation, Mason says he was forced to kill his family by a person in a mask who was holding him at gunpoint. Mason said they threatened to kill him if he didn't do it or told anyone.
"I was a coward," he said. "I'm going to find him and kill him."
When he was asked to tell investigators that information, Mason refused saying he'll figure it out and that he only told his girlfriend so that she wouldn't think he was a monster.
The girlfriend says Mason called her the day of the murders. He was crying and panicking when he told her his whole family was dead.
Mason told her how he was downstairs when he heard gunshots. When he got upstairs, he explained the front door was open, and he saw tail lights of a car driving away.
Mason was planning to leave because he couldn't stand to be inside the house, but the girlfriend told him not to leave because it would look bad on him. She recommended for him to call 911 and wait in his driveway. That's where investigators found Mason when they got to the scene.
When questioned, the girlfriend agreed Mason was a caring, loving brother who often helped out around the home.
She recalled a time when Mason was bullied, but he didn't reciprocate.
She also mentioned a time when she saw Mason's father John grab Mason between the legs and squeeze until he fell to the ground. She said John had mentioned Mason was disrespectful, but she didn't hear him say or do anything bad. The girlfriend said Mason was embarrassed, but didn't reciprocate either.
Court is back in session this Thursday morning. There are a few more people than usual in the gallery. @WAAYTV— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) April 20, 2023
Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office also testified about the evidence collected at the scene.
They said the Sisk family murder was an all hands on deck situation because they don't have a mass casualty unit.
They reviewed photos and video of the evidence found that night. They also went into detail on how the murder weapon was found.
Investigators say they found it the day after the murders in a ditch on Sandlin Road, close to where Mason had told them it would be.
The jury got to see surveillance video from a nearby business located at the intersection of Sandlin Rd and Ridge Rd, where the murders took place.
Investigators say you could see the Sisk family returning from their weekend getaway at 7:31 p.m.
At around 10:03 p.m., you see a vehicle come out and turn east on Sandlin Rd., where the gun was found. A vehicle then returns to Ridge Rd. at around 10:10 p.m.
Investigator calculated the distance someone could have traveled in that time frame, and they say Mason could have driven down the road, ditched the gun and returned within those seven minutes.
However, the investigator agreed the surveillance video is not clear enough to identify the car that left the crime scene or the car that drove towards the crime scene seven minutes later.
The jury will return to the courtroom Friday at 8:45 a.m.