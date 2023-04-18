Jury seated for Mason Sisk capital murder trial

A jury of 10 men and 4 women was selected Tuesday morning to decide Mason Sisk's fate for the murders of five family members.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys completed the jury selection process after a day of questioning dozens of people in the jury pool.
Two of the 14 people chosen for the jury will serve as alternate jurors. Ten of the jurors are men.
Sisk is going on trial for the 2019 murders of his father, adoptive mother and three siblings at a home in Elkmont.
Sisk was 14 at the time of the murders.
Opening statements were set to get underway Tuesday morning.