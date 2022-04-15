Jury recommends death penalty for Huntsville man convicted of capital murder

A Madison County jury has recommended the death penalty for Warren Hardy, the man convicted of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016.
The jury returned its guilty verdict for Hardy earlier this week. A prosecutor had called the murder a heinous, cruel and atrocious act during the penalty phase of the court proceedings.
Hardy killed Lundy and stole her car to chase down his ex-girlfriend. He was convicted of capital murder.
A judge will have the final say on whether he gets the death penalty. Hardy's sentencing has been set for Aug. 25, one day shy of exactly six years since Lundy's death.