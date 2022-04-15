 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jury recommends death penalty for Huntsville man convicted of capital murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Warren Hardy

A Madison County jury has recommended the death penalty for Warren Hardy, the man convicted of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016.

The jury returned its guilty verdict for Hardy earlier this week. A prosecutor had called the murder a heinous, cruel and atrocious act during the penalty phase of the court proceedings. 

Hardy killed Lundy and stole her car to chase down his ex-girlfriend. He was convicted of capital murder.

A judge will have the final say on whether he gets the death penalty. Hardy's sentencing has been set for Aug. 25, one day shy of exactly six years since Lundy's death.

