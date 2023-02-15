Jury recommends death for Decatur murderer found guilty in 2018 robbery, hit-and-run

The jury in Jason Michael Osborn's murder trials is recommending he be sentenced to death.
They found him guilty of capital murder on Tuesday. That leaves a possible sentence of either death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
On Wednesday, the jury voted 10 to 2 for death.
A judge will make the final sentencing determination later Wednesday.
Osborn murdered Ricardo Brown in 2018.
Stick with WAAY for updates.
From earlier:
A Decatur man has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of Ricardo Brown.
Jason Michael Osborn, 44, was convicted of killing Brown during a robbery. The trial began Feb. 6. The jury rendered its verdict after less than an hour of deliberation.
On Oct. 28, 2018, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a possible hit and run at 407 12th Avenue Northwest. Once there, they found Brown unresponsive and bleeding from his
head. He was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Decatur Police Department began an investigation, searching for the vehicle that struck Brown.
Eventually, Decatur Police were given information that Osborn was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Brown after a robbery.
Brown’s body was exhumed for an autopsy that verified his injuries were consistent with being struck in the head with an object consistent with a pipe.
The trial was presided over by Judge Shelly Slate Waters. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams and Assistant District Attorney Joe Lewis.
Osborn faces a sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing date has not yet been set.