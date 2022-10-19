Jury picked for Jimmy Spencer triple-murder trial

A jury has been selected for Jimmy Spencer's triple murder trial in Marshall County.
The process began Monday and ended mid-afternoon Wednesday when 12 jurors and alternates were picked.
Opening statements begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Marshall County Courthouse.
Spencer is accused of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee in 2018. Spencer was out on parole when the murders happened.
If found guilty, Spencer could be sentenced to death.
