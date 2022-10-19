 Skip to main content
Jury picked for Jimmy Spencer triple-murder trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Spencer

A jury has been selected for Jimmy Spencer's triple murder trial in Marshall County.

The process began Monday and ended mid-afternoon Wednesday when 12 jurors and alternates were picked.

Opening statements begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Marshall County Courthouse.

Spencer is accused of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee in 2018. Spencer was out on parole when the murders happened.

If found guilty, Spencer could be sentenced to death.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

