Jury: No defamation from Roy Moore or woman who accused him

Roy Moore

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A jury has found that no defamation occurred in dueling lawsuits between former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and the woman who accused him of molesting her when she was 14.

Jurors made the decision Wednesday.

Leigh Corfman came forward during the 2017 Senate race and said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. The allegations roiled Moore’s campaign, and he ended up losing to Doug Jones.

Moore had asked for monetary damages. Corfman did not. Both Corfman and Moore took the witness stand during the trial, giving sometimes emotional testimony.

