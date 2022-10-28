 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury: Jimmy Spencer deserves death for murdering 3 in Guntersville

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Spencer

Jimmy Spencer faces a possible death sentence if convicted of multiple counts of capital murder related to the 2018 killings in Guntersville.

A jury has decided Jimmy Spencer should receive the death penalty for murdering three people in Guntersville in 2018.

The vote was unanimous. Spencer looked down at the floor while the jury's verdict was read Friday.

The jury made the choice Friday, two days after convicting Spencer for the murders of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee.

Members of the jury also could have recommended life in prison without parole as Spencer's punishment.

A judge will hold a formal sentencing hearing to decide Spencer's ultimate fate at 10 a.m. Nov. 14. That hearing will include victim impact statements.

Until then, Spencer will remain in the Marshall County Jail.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Read more about the Spencer case HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you