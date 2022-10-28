Jury: Jimmy Spencer deserves death for murdering 3 in Guntersville

A jury has decided Jimmy Spencer should receive the death penalty for murdering three people in Guntersville in 2018.
The vote was unanimous. Spencer looked down at the floor while the jury's verdict was read Friday.
The jury made the choice Friday, two days after convicting Spencer for the murders of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee.
Members of the jury also could have recommended life in prison without parole as Spencer's punishment.
A judge will hold a formal sentencing hearing to decide Spencer's ultimate fate at 10 a.m. Nov. 14. That hearing will include victim impact statements.
Until then, Spencer will remain in the Marshall County Jail.
