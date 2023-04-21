Jury hears from expert witnesses as Sisk retrial wraps up first week

Court is adjourned for the weekend in the retrial of the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family in 2019.
The jury got to hear a lot of scientific evidence Friday as prosecutors brought two separate expert witnesses.
One of those witnesses, Gina Peterson, who deals with biological and DNA evidence with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
She tried to conduct DNA analysis on the gun found near the murder scene and a pair of fingerless gloves.
Peterson said there was not enough DNA evidence on the gun to really use. Meanwhile, there was too much DNA on the gloves, which didn't allow her to sort it out because it was so complex.
Peterson was able to identify the DNA of at least three people on each glove.
On the left hand glove, she also found a significant amount of DNA from a man, but it did not match Mason Sisk or any of the victims.
Peterson explained that doesn’t necessarily mean their DNA wasn’t a part of the smaller bits of DNA in the gloves she couldn't sort out.
Peterson said she also couldn't run the DNA through the FBI's Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which includes DNA from anyone who has been arrested or convicted of a crime. She explained it's because even though the gloves were found at the crime scene, they weren't directly tied to the crime.
Jury for the Mason Sisk retrial just walked into the room. One of them is missing. @WAAYTV— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) April 21, 2023
Firearm expert Brandon Best also got a chance to showcase his analysis of the murder weapon.
He basically looked for markings on the 3 bullets and 5 cartridges found at the scene.
Those markings are made when the striker hits the bullet when you pull the trigger, when the bullet is pushed out of the barrel, and when the cartridge is ejected.
The expert essentially fired bullets from the gun found near the crime scene to see if the same markings were made on the bullets and cartridges found. Side by side photos showed the markings almost perfectly lined up, which Best said confirmed the 9mm Smith and Wesson was the murder weapon.
The jury also got to hear from Richard Nassar, who was a friend of John Sisk. He first clarified why there was a bat with bloody barbed wire in John's garage.
Nassar explained they both had a mutual friend who is a wrestler named Beast. Nassar said the "Get Right Stick" was one of his props, and that he actually gave John the prop because he thought it was pretty cool.
Nassar said he never saw John hit anyone with the stick, and the blood on it was probably from Beast, who was hit with it during wrestling.
Nassar also told the jury that John had told him that he was having issues with Mason prior to his death. That's after John told him Mason found out Mary wasn't his biological mother. The defense points out that Nassar had never seen Mason act disrespectfully.
"In fact, the times you have been around Mason, he was a good kid?" the attorneys asked.
"Yes, sir," Nassar answered.
He described Mason as respectful, quiet, stoic kid who liked video games.
"Normal," he said on the stand.
The jury is expected to hear more witness testimony on Monday starting at 8:45 a.m.