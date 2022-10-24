Jury hears audio of Jimmy Spencer interrogation, confession as 2nd week of murder trial begins

The trial of Jimmy Spencer entered Week 2 on Monday with jurors hearing nearly two hours of audio recording in which the accused triple murderer describes the crimes in graphic detail.
Spencer was out of prison on parole despite a life sentence when he allegedly killed Martha Reliford, her neighbor Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson, Colton Lee, in Marshall County in 2018.
In the interrogation audio played Monday, Spencer tells police how he used a fake gun, pepper spray, a hatchet he'd stolen from Walmart, a hammer from Reliford's house, a knife from Reliford's kitchen and a dog leash to carry out the murders.
He said he planned on just robbing the women. According to police, Spencer was homeless at the time and wanted the money to pay for rent and food.
"If I could have got the money any other kind of way, I would have did it," he says in the recording. "It's the only reason I did it."
Spencer said he got about $600 from Reliford. When those funds ran out, he targeted Martin, but she only had about $13 and a bank card, he said.
Spencer claimed he didn't know Colton Lee was in the house when he attacked Martin, and killed the child after realizing Colton Lee had witnessed Martin's murder.
"I know I did wrong. Wish I could change it," Spencer told investigators. It was a sentiment he shared after being read his Miranda rights in 2018 and again in open court before the trial began.
One of the investigators, Mike Turner of the Guntersville Police Department, testified during Monday's portion of the trial. Turner was the investigator who Spencer requested for the interrogation, and who can be heard in the 2018 recording telling Spencer that he was "doing the right thing" by confessing.
Trial is set to resume Tuesday. Spencer faces up to life in prison without the option of parole or a death sentence if convicted.