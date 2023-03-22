Jury finds man guilty in 2018 murder of Huntsville toddler

A Madison County jury has found a man guilty of capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old.
Martin Arrendondo Evenes is one of three people charged in the death of Livia Robinson, who authorities say was struck by a bullet while she slept on the couch in her home on Murray Road on March 7, 2018.
Sentencing for Evenes has not yet been scheduled.
Witnesses testified the shooting stemmed from an argument between the child's mother and the accused killers.
Jury trials for the other two suspects - Brittany Kingston and Dominique Russell - are set for later this year.