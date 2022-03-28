Jury finds Lawrence County man guilty of child abuse, not capital murder in toddler's death

A Lawrence County man has been found guilty of three charges related to a toddler's death in 2014, but not of capital murder.
Evan Woodrow Berryman, 33, was accused of the beating death of Ian Calhoun. He was one of two people arrested for Calhoun's death in 2016.
A jury on Monday found him guilty of two counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child abuse in the case.
Sentencing is set for May 25. Berryman faces two to 20 years for each of the aggravated child abuse convictions and one to 10 years for the child abuse conviction.
Calhoun's mother, Chelsea Fike, is charged with the toddler's murder. Her trial date has not yet been set.