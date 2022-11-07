Jury finds former Jackson Co. teacher guilty of sodomy, sex abuse

A two-day trial ended in a guilty verdict for a former Jackson County teacher accused of multiple sex crimes, court records show.
Scotty Berlin Baugh was arrested in December 2021 after being indicted by a grand jury. He had resigned from his job as a Woodville High School teacher about two months prior.
Earlier this month, a trial jury found Baugh guilty of four charges: first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual abuse.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 1.