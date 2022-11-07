 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury finds former Jackson Co. teacher guilty of sodomy, sex abuse

  • 0
Scotty Berlin Baugh

Scotty Berlin Baugh

A two-day trial ended in a guilty verdict for a former Jackson County teacher accused of multiple sex crimes, court records show.

Scotty Berlin Baugh was arrested in December 2021 after being indicted by a grand jury. He had resigned from his job as a Woodville High School teacher about two months prior. 

Earlier this month, a trial jury found Baugh guilty of four charges: first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual abuse. 

Sentencing is set for Dec. 1.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you