Jury finds former Huntsville nurse Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello guilty in husband’s murder

A Madison County jury has found Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello guilty in the murder of her husband.
The jury deliberated about an hour Thursday.
Investigators say former nurse Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello used insulin that she stole from her workplace, North Alabama Specialty Hospital in Athens, to poison her husband, James Cappello.
In 2018, when the crime happened, investigators found the man's body in the garage of their home and a freshly dug grave in the backyard.
Cappello pleaded not guilty in the case last year and was re-indicted on a murder charge after a clerical error charged her with reckless murder.
