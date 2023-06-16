Jury finds ex-Scottsboro Police Officer Ryan Manning not guilty in child abuse case

A jury has found former Scottsboro Police Office Ryan Manning not guilty on all charges in his child abuse trial.
Manning was accused of causing 15 broken bones in his 8-week-old daughter.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
From earlier:
The jury in the child abuse trial of a former Scottsboro Police Officer has been asked to go home for the day.
Ryan Manning, accused of breaking 15 bones in his 8 week old daughter, has been in court since Tuesday. The prosecution and defense both gave passionate closing arguments to wrap up the trial.
The state argued against the defense claim that Manning's wife is responsible for the broken bones, saying that as soon as Manning left the home, the child never had another injury. And that they tested for bone disease in Birmingham and found nothing wrong with the child. The child abuse expert the state brought in claims these injuries match with abuse injuries he has witnessed.
The defense said their most significant issue with the case is the lack of evidence brought by the state and that the doctors the defense team brought went through the evidence and brought science to the jury -- proving to them that there was no abuse and that the child had a bone disease. The defense said the state had shattered a family with this case and is weaponizing the medical system.
One thing the prosecution pushed is actions speak louder than words. And one action they believed spoke volumes was Manning moving in with his parents as soon as DHR put a safety plan on his family.
The safety plan deemed that the child's parents could not be unsupervised with their daughter. So, the wife and baby moved in with her mother, while Manning also left the home. Only seeing the child on occasion, and from what the state has said, the wife never asked him to stay away from her or the baby.
But according to the prosecution, Manning spent much of his parental leave away from them both and even ended that leave early to go back to work. And when back at work, he would tell his coworkers, some of whom testified, that he wanted that crying baby out of his house. All the while, the mother feared falling into serious postpartum depression and asked him not to return to his job just yet.
The defense's argument to this was that the first few months of a child's life could be difficult and that what the state said about him being somewhat absent is not valid. And that the locker room talk heard from his coworkers is hardly admissible.
The atmosphere in the courtroom this week was also interesting. Manning has seemed at ease throughout this trial and has been surrounded by family. He was laughing and chatting with friends and witnesses outside; he has been relatively friendly with the media and had a calm demeanor overall.
When the trial first began on Tuesday, WAAY 31 overheard Manning in the hall say to his family, "Well, I think this thing is going to go pretty well."
So, he has not lost faith in his case and has not seemed overly stressed or worried. His wife, who has testified against him, has been showing up separately and has not spoken with Manning throughout the entire trial. This is a change compared to many of the pretrial hearings, where they would show up together.
Now there have been points during the trial where Manning has shed some tears. One was while the defense delivered their closing arguments and showed videos of him with his daughter. Both Manning and his wife could be seen crying at that moment.
The jury will return at 8:30 a.m. Friday to continue deliberating.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on this trial.