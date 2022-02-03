Jury deliberations begin in Decatur doctor’s sexual abuse case

Jurors are deliberating to decide the fate of a former Decatur doctor accused of sexual abuse.
Michael Dick was arrested in 2019 after being accused of fondling a disabled patient at his practice.
This is not the only charge or allegations. In 2018 he was found guilty on one harassment charge and pleaded guilty to two others. He appealed those cases to circuit courts.
He also faces lawsuits filed on behalf of 30 former patients accusing sexual abuse.
Dick, whose medical license was suspended in October 2018, maintains he did nothing wrong.
Jury deliberations ended about 4 p.m. Thursday and are expected to resume Friday.