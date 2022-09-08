Jurors will hear Mason Sisk's statements to deputies following mass murder of family

Mason Sisk's statements to law enforcement in the hours after the mass murder of five of his family members in Elkmont will be allowed in his upcoming trial, a judge ruled Thursday.
Sisk is charged with the murders of his father, stepmother and three siblings in 2019, when he was a teenager.
His attorneys asked the judge to keep jurors from hearing Sisk's statements to investigators before he was read his Miranda rights.
Video evidence from body-worn cameras shows Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies telling Sisk multiple times that he was detained. Prosecutors say he was considered a witness and not a suspect prior to the investigators reading him his rights.
After being read those rights, Sisk admitted to being the shooter and took deputies to where he dumped the gun. The confession was captured on video.
During the Thursday pretrial hearing, the judge reviewed hours of video evidence as the defense and prosecutors determined what portions of those graphic videos from the crime scene will be shown to the jury in the upcoming trial.
Sisk appeared emotionless and did not speak during the day-long hearing.
The body-worn cameras show each deputy who entered the home after Sisk's 911 call that night. All five victims were found dead where they were sleeping, and all suffered gunshot wounds to the head.
The defense is also asking the judge to toss out several pieces of evidence, including coroner reports and medical records, saying the district attorney's office did not turn that evidence over to the defense in a timely fashion. The judge said he will rule on the motions Friday.
