Jurors watch confession video of Elkmont teen accused of killing family in 2019

Jurors got to watch the interview and confession of the Elkmont teen accused of killing his family in 2019.
They also got to hear from one of the interviewers, former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
Blakely says he first spoke to Mason about what had happened in his truck at the crime scene. When they couldn't reach Mason's next of kin, he was taken to the interrogation room as a witness. You could see Mason constantly picking at his skin and shoulders.
However as the investigation went on, Blakley says he started receiving conflicting information.
"His story wasn't adding up, which is why we advised him of his rights," Blakely testified.
In the video, Blakely asks Mason a series of rapid fire questions about what happened, what he saw, whether he had any issues with his family and more.
Then, Blakely started pointing out holes in Mason's stories like Mason saying he assumed his family was shot and killed to Mason saying he did see his family dead.
"If you tell us the truth, you'll be much better off," Blakely said in the video. He goes on to say it's not normal to call his girlfriend before 911, and that he knows he's not telling the truth.
At the time, Mason admits to some family issues, but still denied the murders.
Blakely says it's only a matter of time before they find the gun and figure out everything that happened.
Mason replied, " I didn't do anything with it. I didn't kill my parents. I didn't kill my brother and sister."
Blakely once again urged Mason to tell the truth.
Eventually, Mason breaks. He sighed and whispered, "I was fed up of all the fighting, and yeah, I killed them."
He then proceeds to say where he dumped the gun, which is exactly where investigators found it the next morning.
Blakely followed up with questions about how the murders took place and where he got the gun.
Mason didn't answer much and said things were a blur, but he did say he did not want the kids to grow up in a family that was always fighting and that he intended to go up and shoot them all.
Mason said he was about four feet away when he pulled the trigger.
Mason's attorneys argue the sheriff was using manipulative interrogation tactics on a child who was fatigued, sleep deprived and traumatized by what happened.
"During the gun residue test, Blakely said Mason’s hands 'lit up like a Christmas tree.' Did it really?" the attorneys asked.
"No," Blakely replied.
They went on to point out several statements Blakely made during the interrogation that basically called Mason a liar.
However, Blakley testified he did not believe he was being manipulative during the interrogation.
I’m back in the courtroom to cover the Mason Sisk retrial. Court is officially back in session. @WAAYTV— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) April 25, 2023
The other investigator in the room said Mason's confession was in no way coerced or forced and that Mason knew what he was saying.
Mason's attorneys get to cross examine that witness starting Wednesday morning.