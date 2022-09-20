Jurors in Mason Sisk mistrial say they wouldn't have convicted alleged killer teen

"Lots of questions."
That is what at least one juror said they're left with after the first trial for Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, ended in a mistrial Monday morning.
Sisk is set to return to the courtroom for a second trial in February 2023.
WAAY 31 spoke with three jurors on camera and three additional jurors outside the courtroom after Monday's decision. Several of them said they still had questions even after the state presented them with a taped confession, gunshot evidence, hours of body camera video and expert witness testimony.
Our newsroom agreed to not use the names of the jurors, who said they have reasonable doubt about the case against Sisk.
"I’m sure some of them would have been guilty, but with what I have heard now, I would not have been able to say guilty. It probably would’ve been a hung jury, because I would not have budged," one juror said.
Another juror said she wanted to know why investigators had not tested the gun for fingerprints or why the gloves presented in the case as evidence against Sisk were not tested for DNA.
“I just needed more evidence," another juror said. "Even with a confession, he still could not tell them who he shot first. That would have been a clear indicator. If he shot the children first, the parents are going to wake up. That is just something that’s stuck out to me."
Graphic evidence was presented during the first trial. Jurors said the next group of jurors seated for the trial need to be prepared to handle the emotional toll this case will have on them.
“Good luck. You have got to have strong skin," one juror warned.
Mistrial
Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise declared the mistrial Monday, one week after the trial began. The decision was prompted by a cell phone belonging to one of the victims, Sisk's stepmother, that was finally unlocked last week by the FBI.
The FBI had the phone for about three years, according to attorneys, and Wise agreed both sides would need additional time to review the data contained on it as well as on Sisk's father's phone.
On Monday, Wise changed course. As people left the courtroom, one relative of Sisk's stepmother said she wasn't sure she could handle another trial.
Sisk offered no comment as he was escorted from the courtroom back to jail, where he has been held since being charged with the murders.
The case so far
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sisk family home in Elkmont in September 2019. Deputies found then-14-year-old Mason Sisk outside the home.
His father, stepmother and three younger siblings were inside. Each had been shot once in the head, save for his 6-month-old brother, who had been shot twice.
Sisk was brought to the sheriff's office for an interview. Video shows him initially saying he was playing video games in the basement when he heard the gunshots and ran upstairs to find his family shot. Then-sheriff Mike Blakely accused him of lying, and after some time, Sisk confessed to the murders.
He was charged first as a juvenile, then an adult, with capital murder.
During the trial, evidence and testimony suggested alternate explanations for the night, including Sisk telling a friend in 2021 that a masked man forced him to kill his family and witnesses testifying to possible marital issues or affiliations with a drug dealer or biker gang.
