Junior Tornado Forecasters at McDonnell Elementary

Today WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello met with 200 3rd-5th graders at McDonnell Elementary to talk about forecasting the weather.

Grace talked to the students about what a meteorologist does on a day-to-day basis, the different places that a meteorologist can work including airlines, transportation and transit companies, and of course, news stations!

She also spoke to them about the degree needed to be a meteorologist and and the math, science, and physics that is used every day.

These bright and attentive students also learned about different types of weather and even helped Grace forecast a tornado! They looked at several different weather products including standard radar, wind velocity, atmospheric energy vorticity, wind temperature, upper air movement and satellite cloud imagery.

The students also looked at archived radar data of real tornadoes in Tornado Alley and worked through the elements of finding a tornado on radar.

They also asked excellent questions and were a joy to be around! Thank you so much for having us, McDonnell Elementary!

