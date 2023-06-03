June Jam's Economic Effect

The highly anticipated June Jam started today in Fort Payne. The big concert hosted by the country music band Alabama is taking place at the VFW Fairground. WAAY 31 anchor Nakell Williams interviewed city officials and business owners about the process of planning for an event of this magnitude.
It has been 26 years since the last June Jam. Officials said the event attracted an estimated 67,000 people in the 1990's "They've limited the event to only 10,000 this year," Mayor Brian Baine explained during an interview.
Baine explained a team started planning a few months ago to try to make sure the event is a success and that it honors the late Jeff Cook in the best way possible.
"We are a big tourist city, and I feel like a lot of that is because of the band Alabama. We hope that people will come enjoy the music and want to come back after they see our natural beauty situated between two mountains down here in the Valley," Baine said.
John Dersham president of DeKalb Tourism told WAAY 31 that he expects to generate a significant amount of revenue "The month of June in itself is in to the several million dollars worth of tourism dollars spent in the county," Dersham explained.
The Fort Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, local EMA, and firefighters spent a lot of time strategizing on plans to handle public safety, traffic, and parking "So you have officers and deputies who are working the venue and side and back roads. ALEA and the troopers will be working Gault Avenue and the main roads," Chief David Davis said.
Some business owners in the city planned for weeks in order to service the anticipated surge of customers "The fact that Alabama is willing to bring this back to the city and the city is willing to jump on board and put on this event just speaks to where our town is headed. I've been in this town roughly five years and I think you just see growth and it is all about the community and everybody is trying to do their part to make Fort Payne what it is and what it can be," Justin Christman said. Christman owns Roadside Que on Gault Avenue in Fort Payne.
June Jam features Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama. The will be joined by Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart), Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Dailey & Vincent, Home Free, The Malpass Brothers, Dee Jay Silver and a special appearance by Randy Travis.
All proceeds from the concert will be donated to schools and local charities in and around Alabama.