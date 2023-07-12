July’s Third Friday event in Decatur canceled

Many in North Alabama look forward to Downtown Decatur's monthly Third Friday event.
This month’s Third Friday set for July 21st has been canceled due to security concerns from past events.
The Downtown Decatur Business Merchants Association said on Facebook that they did not have enough off-duty police officers available for this month’s Third Friday.
One of the security concerns that caused the cancellation was parents dropping off unaccompanied minors at past events. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says moving the event will ease this concern.
Mayor Bowling said, “They did decide to cancel this particular month and in doing that they will come back and add another Third Friday event in the later part of the fall and have an earlier one possibly in the spring, So we’re excited about that.”