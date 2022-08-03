July hottest month on record in Huntsville breaking 1930 record

Last month is now in the record books as the hottest in Huntsville since 1930.
Climate scientists attribute this record heat to high overnight temperatures, high dew points and heat drifting in from the West.
"If the month felt very hot to you, you were correct. In fact, it was the hottest month of July on record in Huntsville," Kris White with the National Weather Service said Wednesday.
White said this record heat is in line with the bigger picture of warming temperatures around the world.
John Christy is the director of Earth System Science Center and the Alabama state climatologist. He said the record heat could also be attributed to the recent boom in growth in metro Huntsville.
"An urban heat island could be a factor here with more concrete and roads. That could impact those temperatures and explain why we did not see record heat reported in the immediate area surrounding the city," Christy said.
Christy explained the official weather station for Huntsville is located at the airport and runway expansions could be to blame.
Weather stations in nearby communities did report some near-record heat in July, according to the NWS data but did not break any records elsewhere.