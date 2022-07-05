July 4th power outage at Huntsville Ice Sports Center forces closure after ice melts

Escaping the heat wave was not an option over at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center Tuesday after crews discovered a power outage caused the ice on the rinks to melt.
The issue went undiscovered until Tuesday morning when workers arrived to reopen following the 4th of July holiday.
The cause of the power outage is still a mystery and the system that cools the ice had to be manually reset.
Standing water was visible on top of the ice Tuesday, but now that they have the power turned back on workers needed time to make more ice and prepare the surface for users. They plan on reopening normal operations Wednesday.
All Stick and Puck and Freestyle sessions were cancelled Tuesday.