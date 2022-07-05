 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

July 4th power outage at Huntsville Ice Sports Center forces closure after ice melts

ice sorts center huntsville

The Ice Sports Center was closed July 5 as crews worked to make repairs following the mysterious power outage July 4.

Escaping the heat wave was not an option over at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center Tuesday after crews discovered a power outage caused the ice on the rinks to melt.

The issue went undiscovered until Tuesday morning when workers arrived to reopen following the 4th of July holiday.

The cause of the power outage is still a mystery and the system that cools the ice had to be manually reset.

Standing water was visible on top of the ice Tuesday, but now that they have the power turned back on workers needed time to make more ice and prepare the surface for users. They plan on reopening normal operations Wednesday.

All Stick and Puck and Freestyle sessions were cancelled Tuesday.

ice sports center closure

A sign out front of the center gives notice to the July 5 closure following the power outage.

