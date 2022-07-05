July 4 power outage at Huntsville Ice Sports Center forces closure after ice melts

Escaping the heat wave was not an option at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center on Tuesday after crews discovered a power outage had caused the ice on the rinks to melt.
The issue went undiscovered until Tuesday morning, when workers arrived to reopen following the Fourth of July holiday.
The cause of the power outage is still a mystery, and the system that cools the ice had to be manually reset.
Standing water was visible on top of the ice Tuesday, but now that they have the power turned back on, workers needed time to make more ice and prepare the surface for users. They plan on resuming normal operations Wednesday.
All stick-and-puck and freestyle sessions were canceled Tuesday.