Judicial philosophy: Why SCOTUS is setting new legal precedents

The Supreme Court ruled on multiple landmark cases over the past two weeks, setting new legal precedent on issues from climate change to abortion.
The reason they were able to change these landmark rulings so quickly is because the majority of justices have a similar judicial philosophy. They look at the Constitution as a piece of work that is set in stone, leaving anything that is not written on the document up to the states to decide.
"They're strict originalists, so they would say since there's nothing in the Constitution about it, then it's up to the states, it's a state rights issue," explained Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel.
Six of the nine Supreme Court justices believe the U.S. Constitution should be interpreted exactly as it was written more than 200 years ago, while the other three believe it's more of a living document.
"[They believe] it's not 1789. It's a living document, and it should be interpreted that way," said McDaniel.
Two very different judicial philosophies, but it's the majority who determines the law, McDaniel said.
"Whoever has five justices up there, that's the law. And precedent is only there as long as five justices say that's it," he said.
"You've got precedent after precedent after precedent that's been set aside now, and it's unusual to have this many precedents set aside," said McDaniel.
All of these new precedents are because the nation's highest court chose to hear these cases. McDaniel explained, "Those justices can hear the cases they want to hear, and will more be coming? Absolutely, there'll be more coming."
Whether the court leans conservative, as it does now, or liberal, the majority wants to take on as many cases as possible while they have the power to make changes. Even with newly appointed judge Ketanji Brown Jackson joining the high court, the outcome of rulings will likely remain the same.
"I can tell you right now she will not side with the conservatives on that court, but the decision is still going to come down to 6-3," said McDaniel.
A split vote, all because of different philosophies when putting the Constitution into law.
"To say that these people are right or wrong or whatever, it's their philosophy," he said.
McDaniel compares judicial philosophy to religious philosophy. For everyone who reads the Bible, there are multiple different ways on how to interpret the text. That doesn't necessarily make one sect of Christianity right and the others wrong; it is just different ways of interpreting a document that was written long before our time.
He wants to remind people that elections matter. It is the president who appoints justices, and the Senate who confirms. If the two branches are held by a majority party when there's a vacant seat, the new justice will likely have the same political beliefs as those in power.