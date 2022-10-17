Judge: State can seek death penalty in Jimmy Spencer triple murder case

A judge ruled Monday the state will be allowed to seek the death penalty for accused triple murder suspect Jimmy Spencer.
This is despite a defense expert witness testifying during the hearing that Spencer's IQ is 56, well below the U.S. Supreme Court's range of 70 to 75 IQ considered an intellectual disability. Defense lawyers say Spencer's intellectual disability makes him ineligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors argued the testing in 2021 was flawed and not complete to meet the burden. The judge spent several minutes reviewing the reports and ruled on the issue saying the state can move forward with seeking the death sentence if Spencer is convicted. Spencer is accused of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee in 2018. Spencer was out on parole when the murders happened.
Jury Selection
Monday was also the start of jury selection in this high-profile case. 300 summons were sent out and more than 140 potential jurors showed up to the court house to begin the selection process. On Tuesday the 75 remaining potential jurors will be questioned by both defense attorneys and prosecutors. Those potential jurors filled out written questioner forms Monday and both sides are reviewing those responses.
The judge has said the process will likely stretch into Wednesday and it will be Wednesday afternoon before opening statements begin.