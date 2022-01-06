Judge slams US Capitol rioter's request to take Jamaican vacation

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the state department of transportation. Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be completely free of ice. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.