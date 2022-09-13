Judge sets hearing to discuss possible prison transfer for Casey White

A judge has approved the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office request for a hearing to discuss the possible transport of capital murder suspect Casey Cole White from a state prison in Bessemer to a jail in Cullman County.
That hearing will be 9 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse, Judge Benjamin Graves ruled Tuesday morning.
White's defense attorneys filed their request Friday, saying the move would allow White to "be readily accessible to the defense team" as his trial nears.
Hours later, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry released a statement against a portion of the motion that said he was "ready and willing" to house White at the Cullman County Detention Center. Gentry said it made the sheriff's office sound as though it was "eagerly seeking to house Mr. White."
On Monday, the Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly filed a motion calling for a hearing about the potential transfer. Connolly said he spoke with Gentry and the Alabama Department of Communications prior to filing the motion, which named potential miscommunication and lack of need for the transfer as reasons to hold a hearing.
Connolly said an ADOC representative told his office that prison staff have accommodated all requests from the defense for access to White and will continue to do so.
White's trial is due to begin Dec. 12. He is charged with the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway in Russellville.
He also awaits trial on charges related to his attempted escape earlier this year. Read more about that case here.