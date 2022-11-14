Judge sentences Jimmy Spencer to death for murdering 3 in Guntersville

A Marshall County judge sentenced convicted triple murderer Jimmy Spencer to death Monday after first saying if there was ever a person who deserved a death sentence it is Jimmy Spencer.
In October, a jury found Spencer guilty of murdering Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee in Guntersville in 2018.
He was out on parole at the time of his crimes.
That jury recommended Spencer receive the death penalty. Spencer could have received life in prison without parole.
Spencer was paroled in 2018 after serving 28 years of two separate life sentences. He came to Marshall County without permission from the halfway house he was at in Birmingham after being paroled that same year.
Following the formal sentencing Junior Kitchens, Marie Martin-Kitchens' brother said this has destroyed their family.
“I think the board of pardon and parole, every time they parole somebody, they should have to look at the pictures of Marie, Martha and Colton, and they can see what these criminals that they turned back out on the streets will do," Kitchens said.
Spencer told WAAY 31 as he was escorted out to begin serving his sentence on death row he was sorry.
"Yeah I’m just sorry about what happened, wish I could change everything, go back and change what happened, but I can’t,” Spencer said.
