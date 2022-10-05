Judge orders mental evaluation of man charged in murder of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner

The man accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback Jr. in October 2021 will have to undergo a mental evaluation before trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The Colbert County District Attorney's Office filed a motion requesting the psychological exam last week. The motion says prosecutors are entitled to that evaluation since Martin pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
The judge ordered Martin undergo an outpatient exam to see if he can assist in his defense and that the results of the exam be made available to the judge, DA and Martin's defense attorney.
Those results must also address Martin's mental state when he allegedly killed Mealback and Risner. Police say Martin was driving with Mealback as passenger when he fatally shot Mealback and pushed him out of the car, later getting into a chase with police that ended with a shootout in Muscle Shoals.
Martin, Risner and another Sheffield officer were injured in the shootout. Risner died the next day.
Read more about the case here.