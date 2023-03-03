 Skip to main content
Judge orders life sentences for 2 convicted of kidnapping Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

  • Updated
  • 0
Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

A federal judge on Friday sentenced Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth to life imprisonment for their roles in the kidnapping and death of 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.

Brown, 32, and Stallworth, 42, were convicted in 2022 of one count each of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim. The jury found McKinney died as a result of the two kidnapping her in October 2019. 

Police and prosecutors said the pair took the young girl from a Birmingham housing development. Her body was found 10 days later. 

"While today's sentencing can't take away the pain or fill the void of loss for Kamille's family, I sincerely hope there is some comfort in knowing those who committed this heinous crime have been brought to justice," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples.

"There is no greater responsibility for federal law enforcement than to investigate and prosecute those who commit senseless and horrendous acts of violence against young children," U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said. "I want to personally thank the dozens of law enforcement members and community volunteers who assisted in both big and small ways in the investigation and bringing justice to the victim and her family."

