Judge orders Alabama Department of Corrections into mediation to solve mental health housing issues

Solve the problem.
That's the message from a federal judge ordering the Alabama Department of Corrections to enter mediation and figure out how to properly house mental health patients inside Alabama’s prisons.
ADOC admits in a lawsuit that prisons routinely house inmates with severe mental health illnesses in restrictive housing units - not mental health-designated housing - despite already being told by the courts not to do that. The courts point to a lack of correctional officers as a key factor in how these housing decisions are being made.
Inmates with serious mental illnesses are not supposed to be kept in restrictive housing unless there’s an exceptional circumstance. The judge reviewed the Weekly Serious Mental Illness Reports from ADOC, finding that each week between Jan. 25, and July 26, 2022, an average of 50.2 individuals with serious mental illness were reported detained in restrictive housing units in the state's prisons.
The judge said these figures give him "pause," and that ADOC’s restrictive housing units suffer “perhaps the most dangerous effects of ... severe understaffing” and “are unsafe for prisoners with mental health needs.”
An Alabama civil rights attorney working with several inmates on their cases against ADOC says all of this boils down to the critical staffing shortages inside ADOC.
“The first thing you have to do is stop it from getting worse, so the bad situation they are in right now is that they are not adequately treating mental health in large part because they don’t have enough correctional officers," attorney Frank Ozment said.
The ADOC report shows between 74 - 100 percent all of inmates with severe mental illnesses in any given week were detained in restrictive housing for longer than three days.
WAAY 31's sources inside ADOC said it's because they don't have enough staff inside these prisons to manage mental health units.
The judge in his order on this issue says he wants to review this issue at a later date. In the meantime, he's demanding ADOC finalize plans to launch an external monitoring team (EMT) comprised of health care workers and others.
The judge wants that oversight group in place so that they can review ADOC's mental health staffing ratios and make changes. This EMT was ordered years ago, but ADOC has not yet met deadlines or fully filled positions on the group.