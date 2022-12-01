Judge orders 20 years in prison for former Jackson Co. teacher convicted of sodomy, sex abuse

A former Jackson County teacher and coach convicted of multiple sex crimes has been ordered to serve 20 years in prison without a chance at parole or other reductions.
Scotty Berlin Baugh was sentenced Thursday after a hearing in which he did not speak but four of his family members asked for leniency and read statements defending him.
Prosecutors, meanwhile, spoke of the fair trial he received and the testimony regarding the years of suffering and trauma experienced as a result of his crimes. That trial ended in a guilty verdict for first-degree sodomy, second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sexual abuse in early November.
The judge ordered Baugh to serve 20 years for the first-degree sodomy charge, 10 years each for the second-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse charges, and one year for the second-degree sexual abuse charge.
Those years were set to be served concurrently, and Baugh will also have to pay various fines as part of his sentence.
Baugh had been working at Woodville High School up until two months before his arrest in December 2021. At least one of the charges was said to have involved a student from his previous job at Paint Rock Valley School.