Judge OKs more money for Casey White to defend himself in murder trial

A judge has approved accused murderer Casey Cole White’s request for more money to defend himself.
Exactly what that money will be spent on is not being released out of concern it could impact him negatively if prosecutors are aware of defense strategy at this time, according to court document. An exact amount of the approved funds was not included in the new court documents.
The funds could be spent on investigators, expert witnesses or other resources as White’s attorneys build their case.
The proceedings deal with White’s capital murder trial for the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville. That trial is set to begin in December.
White was being held in advance of this murder trial when he and Vicky White went missing from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in April.
After a nationwide manhunt, the two were caught in Evansville, Indiana. Vicky White died by suicide before being taken into custody. Casey White was returned to Alabama and also will face trial on a murder charge linked to Vicky White’s death.
