Judge: Jurors will hear Mason Sisk's statements to deputies following mass murder of family

Mason Sisk's statements to law enforcement in the hours after the mass murder of five of his family members in Elkmont will be allowed in his upcoming trial, a judge ruled Thursday.
Sisk is charged with the murders of his father, step-mother and three siblings in 2019 when he was a teenager.
His attorney's asked the judge in his case to keep jurors from hearing Sisk's statements to investigators before he was read his Miranda rights.
Video evidence from body-worn cameras shows Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies telling Sisk multiple times that he was detained. Prosecutors say he was considered a witness and not a suspect prior to the investigators reading him his rights.
After being read those rights, Sisk admitted to being the shooter and took deputies to where he dumped the gun. The confession was captured on video.
A hearing is being held Thursday to rule on more defense motions seeking to keep other evidence out of the trial. Read more about that HERE.
