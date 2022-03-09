Judge grants motion to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuit against Mo Brooks

A federal judge on Wednesday granted U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit against him over statements Brooks made at a rally before the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In the order, the judge said Brooks’ comments were protected under the First Amendment.
“The allegations against Brooks do not support a plausible inference that ‘he was advocating … any action’ or that ‘his words were intended to produce, and likely to produce, imminent disorder,’” the order reads.
The civil lawsuit was filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and accused Brooks of helping incite the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. That lawsuit also named Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani among its list defendants.
When granting motions to dismiss the case against Trump Jr. and Giuliani in February, the judge had invited Brooks to file his own motion to dismiss, saying then that the court would approve it.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.