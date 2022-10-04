Judge grants Lauderdale County DA's motion to change Casey White's arraignment date

Accused killer Casey White is now set to be arraigned for the murder of Vicky White next week in Lauderdale County.
Records show the judge granted a motion filed by the Lauderdale County district attorney. The arraignment, which was previously set for Dec. 2, will now take place 9 a.m. Oct. 11.
Casey White is charged with capital murder in Vicky White's death. Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot while the two were attempting to avoid police capture in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9.
He is also charged with the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway, as well as other charges related to the escape with Vicky White earlier this year.
Trial for Ridgeway's murder is currently set for Dec. 12. The judge said he will determine when to set trial for Vicky White's murder in a separate order.
