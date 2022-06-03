Judge grants delay in Casey White murder trial

A Lauderdale County judge has granted a delay in Casey White's capital murder trial.
That trial for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway was set to begin June 13.
That trial will now be held Dec. 12.
Casey White’s attorneys have also filed a motion to move the trial out of Lauderdale County.
Attorneys cited extensive coverage by WAAY and other media outlets about White's high-profile escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with Vicky White.
The motion filed Friday says Casey White’s right to a fair trial by an impartial jury would be violated if the trail remains in Lauderdale County.
