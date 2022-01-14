Judge dismisses 7th federal charge against former Athens High principal

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday... A strong low pressure system will move across the region this weekend and bring wet accumulating snowfall. Rain will begin to mix with snow early Sunday morning, changing to all snow during the late morning into the afternoon hours. Wet snowfall accumulations are possible, with an inch or less likely in northwest and north central Alabama. Heavier snowfall is expected in southern middle Tennessee and far northeast Alabama where Winter Storm Watches are in effect. This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and are likely to undergo further revisions in future forecast updates. Please keep checking for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.